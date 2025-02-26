It was a busy Befriending Big Breakfast for Community Links South West CIC on February 15 as they held the first of two community befriending events of the year.
Mental health awareness and support was chosen as the theme of the breakfast at the Charter Hall.
Community Links South West CIC administrator Chrissie Read said: “We celebrated the partnership between the The Well-being Cafe and community links.
“It was a good turnout with members of the public enquiring about volunteering and for further info about the Mental Health Charter which we launched last year.”
The Okehampton and North Dartmoor Mental Health Charter was inaugurated in June 2024 by the CIC.
The next Big Breakfast event is scheduled for Saturday, July 5.