Churches could be affected by planned cuts to a ‘vital’ fund which a West Devon MP has labelled a ‘worship tax’.
South West Devon MP Rebecca Smith says the cut to the Listed Places of Worship Scheme (LPWS) could threaten three South West Devon churches.
She said the Government has effectively introduced a delayed ‘worship tax’ by slashing the budget of the LPWS by £19 million – leaving almost 1,000 buildings across the country at risk. Places at risk highlighted by Historic England include the Church of St Mary in Walkhampton, Church of St Peter in Ugborough, and Church of St Mary and All Saints in Plymstock. Worshippers across South West Devon could be forced to find somewhere new to worship, the MP claims.
The LWPS has a budget of £23m for thousands of historical buildings for restoration work.
The scheme gives grants towards VAT paid on repairs and renovations to the UK’s listed sites of worship, such as works to the foundations, masonry and monuments integral to the buildings.
The Reverend Andrew Thomas, rector of the West Dartmoor Mission Community, said: “Parish churches are not funded by the Government and generally don’t have large property portfolios to generate money to keep the building up, lights on, and available for folk when they want their children christened, daughter married or granny buried.
“Folk might not want to come to church unless it’s for one of these important life occasions, but unless the whole community, regular attenders and non regular attenders, help financially and otherwise these buildings will soon not be here for anyone.
“Many Church of England churches cost thousands of pounds a day to stay open, often living hand-to-mouth or in regular deficit. Even with the delay in closure of the listed places of worship grant scheme, many churches will end up closing for good in the coming years.“
Rebecca Smith said “During this period of uncertainty, many churches have already put off vital repairs and projects in fear of getting a tax bill, and now face a smaller funding pot and a limit on the support they can receive.
“Churches are the beating heart of communities across South West Devon.
“As a practising Christian, I have a deeply understanding of the role they play in bringing people together to share and grow in their faith. I see how they support the most vulnerable and bring people together.”
“The brilliant volunteers looking after our churches, protecting them for future generations, do so with very little help – the scheme is a vital lifeline. “
The previous government provided churches up to £42 million per year of repair support. However, Labour will slash the LPWS annual funding from £42 million to £23 million and cap individual places of worship claims. Heritage Minister Sir Chris Bryant said: “I am delighted that despite the tough fiscal challenges we face, we are able to keep this scheme going for a further year to support faith buildings in every part of the country.”
There is a range of additional support available through the scheme.