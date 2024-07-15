VISITORS to Tavistock Parish Church’s Grand Summer Fete are being thanked for their overwhelming support in helping to raise a record sum exceeding £4,500, writes Juliette Bowers.
Held last Saturday, July 14, on the Church Green, it was opened by town mayor Councillor Paul Ward and drew crowds of people also coming to town to enjoy the Tavistock Fringe Festival.
There were a variety of stalls and sideshows to whet their appetite, including crafts, nearly new clothes, jewellery, books, bric-a-brac, cakes and plants. Vicar, Father Matt kept the barbecue sizzling and visitors also enjoyed teas and refreshments, while youngsters were kept amused in the Children’s Corner.
Chairman of the organising Friends of St Eustachius’ Anne Johnson said: “We had a fantastic day, the sun shone, there was a great atmosphere and we achieved a record financial result. This was down to the hard, great teamwork of our volunteers and the generosity of our visitors, a huge thanks to them all.”
The Friends support projects for the beautification of St Eustachius’ Church, having more recently helped fund the refurbishment of the choir vestry and Parish Centre, with future plans for a new Church Galley and toilets.