The Rev Andrew Thomas, West Dartmoor Mission, said: ‘The stone arch above the main door to the church has become perilous over several years to the extent that up until recently we have not been able to use the main door for fear that the stone lintel may fall and seriously injure someone. Consequently, we have been using the side door of the church. This has been less than ideal as it’s a single door and therefore rather awkward and tight to allow a coffin to be carried into church for a funeral.