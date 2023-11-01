ST EUSTACHIUS’ Tavistock Parish Church is staging a Remembrance Concert on Saturday (November 11) from 7pm.
The event will feature the Stanary Brass Band with conductor Peter Jones, Mount Kelly College Chamber Choir and Mount Kelly College Band, both directed by Dan Robson.
Also performing will be Mount Kelly College Prep Senior Choir with director Tessa Hansford and local soloists.
Entry is free for all, with no tickets or reservations needed. Refreshments are available at a cash-only bar. A programme of reflective and uplifting music is promised with a collection made on the night in aid of the Royal Brisith Legion.