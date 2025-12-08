A celebratory community Christmas tree festival is staged from to (Tuesday December 9) to Sunday (December 14) at Rock Methodist Church in Yelverton.
The festival runs every day from Tuesday to Sunday. The opening hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm with an extended opening on Friday evening to 7pm.
On Sunday, at 10.30am, there will be a carol service, followed by tea or coffee and mince pies.
The church remains open on Sunday until 4pm. Admission is free but donations are appreciated.
The church will be filled with trees sponsored and decorated by local businesses, community organisations and schools, as well and friends from other churches.
All ages take part from the staff and children of Penmoor Nursery to Yelverton Residential Home residents, Brownies, Rainbows and St Andrews Primary, Buckland Monachorum.
Tavistock Methodist Circuit Minister John Haley said: “The tree festival is a real chance for people to join in a community effort. They come here to the church and meet and enjoy being creative. It’s also a chance for them to see inside a church, even if it’s only very rarely.”
