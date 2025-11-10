This year’s Tavistock Christmas Tree Festival promises to be as stunning as ever as it opens later this month.
This year's event will be opened by the mayor of Tavistock, Cllr Steve Hipsey, on Friday November 28 at 2.30pm and will be open until Sunday, December 7.
More than 65 beautifully decorated trees will be drawing thousands of visitors to St Eustachius’ Church and supporting the building’s upkeep, maintenance and improvements. Visitors will be asked for donations.
The rows of trees inside the length of the church will be decorated by community groups, schools and businesses.
“We have a few new contributors this year and we are excited to see their creations.
“Who can forget our winners last year? Tavistock Musical Theatre Company’s wowed us with their spectacular dragon and Tavistock College’s charmed us with a whimsical woodland poem beautifully illustrated in the stunning decorations on their tree. What will they do this year?
There will also be Christmas items for sale such as crafted gifts from Vintage Green or a locally-made marmalade, jam or chutney.
The festival began in St Eustachius’ Church in 2009 and is now in its 16th year (a year was missed during the pandemic).
The event attracts visitors from throughout West Devon and further afield.
Vanessa added: “The festival has become a popular and much-loved date in people’s calendar. It’s organised by the Friends of St Eustachius, raising many thousands of pounds each year.
“The friends group, with a membership of over 200, is run by volunteers with the sole aim of raising funds to improve and enhance the fabric of our church.”
A spokesperson for Kings Bakery said: “We’re fortunate to be part of Tavistock's wonderful retail community for 15 years. We feel the tree festival is a good way to support others and share with the wider community all that is great about Tavistock. Our tree will be adorned with handmade decorations to represent our treats.”
A National Trust spokesman said: “Buckland Abbey are very happy to be a part of the festival for the first time this year. Inspired by the mythical legends of King Arthur, their tree is decorated with the shields of King Arthurs knights and regal decorations for the Kings court, many of which have been created by the Abbey’s volunteers. These decorations reflect the displays that are up in the Abbey and Great Barn, creating a fantastical Christmas for all who visit.”
Entry donations of £1 per adult are requested (children go free).
Opening times are 10am to 4pm every day apart from the following: Friday, November 28, 2.30pm to 4pm; Sunday, November 30, 11am to 4pm; Wednesday, December 3, 11am to 4pm; Friday, December 5, late opening for Dickensian Evening, 10am to 9pm; and finally, Sunday, December 7, 11am to 4pm.
