A National Trust spokesman said: “Buckland Abbey are very happy to be a part of the festival for the first time this year. Inspired by the mythical legends of King Arthur, their tree is decorated with the shields of King Arthurs knights and regal decorations for the Kings court, many of which have been created by the Abbey’s volunteers. These decorations reflect the displays that are up in the Abbey and Great Barn, creating a fantastical Christmas for all who visit.”