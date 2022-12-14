AN IMPROMPTU paper-folding lesson left a little girl delighted after seeking warmth and company with her mother and brother in Tavistock Library.
An unplanned session with self-taught paper crafter Florence Griffiths was a bonus for Philly, aged eight, when she walked away with some giant snowflakes she had made with her new paper-folding, glue and scissor skills.
Florence, who is a short-term volunteer at the library during her break from college, said: ‘It was really nice to teach Philly paper folding and cutting. I wasn’t expecting to do it. It only happened because I showed Jan, the library manager, some flower heads I’d made from old book pages. She suggested I help some children make something. So, I chose giant snowflakes to use as Christmas decorations. I’m really pleased with how they turned out and Philly had a good time as well.’
Her mother Nina said: ‘Philly’s home-educated, so this is perfect for her to learn a new skill while we’re out and about. They’re the most perfect snowflakes and will probably hang in our window at home.
‘We were only here for the library’s Wednesday warm space day and weren’t really expecting anything apart from seeing Philly’s friends and looking at books as part of her ongoing learning. The library is wonderful for things like that, you never know what you might get. The staff are so creative and Florence has been very patient.’
Tavistock Library’s weekly Wednesday winter warm space opens from 2pm to 5.30pm.