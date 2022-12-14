Florence, who is a short-term volunteer at the library during her break from college, said: ‘It was really nice to teach Philly paper folding and cutting. I wasn’t expecting to do it. It only happened because I showed Jan, the library manager, some flower heads I’d made from old book pages. She suggested I help some children make something. So, I chose giant snowflakes to use as Christmas decorations. I’m really pleased with how they turned out and Philly had a good time as well.’