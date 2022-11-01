Christmas grand bazaar event
Friday 11th November 2022 10:30 am
The Lewdown playground fundraising group is hosting a festive Christmas grand bazaar event on Saturday, December 3.
Taking place from 12.00pm to 4.00pm at Lewdown Victory Hall, the fundraiser will feature a Santa’s grotto, craft stalls, new and pre-loved clothing a cake stall and refreshments.
The fundraising group are aiming to raise money for the purchase of new play equipment, which will be selected by the parish council, who will oversee the project.
To find out more about the event, visit the Facebook group Lewdown playground fundraising group
