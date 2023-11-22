On Saturday (December 2) the ‘Gunnislake Christmas Fun Afternoon’ is set to take place. At 4.30pm come and visit Santa’s Grotto in the Village Hall (entry is free). The fun continues at The Cornish Inn, where from 5pm there will be a BBQ followed by carol singing outside the pub at 5.30pm. The last event set to light up the village is the Christmas Lights Switch On which will take place at 6pm.