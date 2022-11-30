Christmas dinner deliveries are provisionally set to return to Horrabridge this year on Friday, December 23.
If you know a couple or an individual who would love a Christmas dinner or if you would like to be help deliver Christmas dinners to people in the village in festive attire, the Horrabridge Love Your Neighbour community are looking for your support.
Alternatively, any donations towards these meals, such as mince pies for pudding or pigs in blankets or vegetables are welcome.
However you could help, the community would love to hear from you.