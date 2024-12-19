Christmas creativity came to Tavistock Library when members of the care and share group of Tavistock Memory Cafe crafted festive decorations.
The group meet twice a month on the first and third week of the month to socialise and enjoy supervised, organised activities while their carers take time out themselves.
Jenny Smith, Fran Rees and Derek Haw supervise the group sessions which included a visit by Santa today (Thursday).
Jenny said: “The care and share group enables carers to have some respite from their daily tasks and go off for up to four hour to enjoy themselves or do some important jobs they can’t otherwise do. We lay on some seasonal activities for the people they care for. Today they are making frames to hang Christmas baubles and the bonus was to see Santa.”