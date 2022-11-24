FOR the final time in 2022, comedy will be returning to the Courtroom at the Guildhall on Friday, December 16.
Run by A Press of Suspects (presents) and hosted by the self-confessed anarchic and owl obsessed Willtordian Ballorian Edwardian, the event will feature: Radio, TV and podcast host and ‘PowerPoint comedian’ Chris Arnold, Martin Talbot: a stalwart of the Bristol comedy scene, Phil Wathern: a Stand Up for Cider finalsit and Cristina Varga, a newcomer to the Westcountry comedy scene already making waves in Plymouth.
For all the info, visit: https://www.outsavvy.com/event/11065/tavistock-court-comedy-club