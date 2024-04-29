TWO events to support Christian Aid Week are taking place at Tavistock United Reformed Church.
Christian Aid Week runs from Sunday, May 12 to Saturday, May 18. The first event is the free Super Soup Lunch on Thursday, May 16 from 12 noon to 1.30pm, followed by a quiz on Saturday, May 18, 2.30pm to 4.30pm.
Rob Weston, Tavistock URC Minister, said: “Our church will be holding a simple lunch on Thursday next week, soup with a bread roll and Fairtrade fruit and drinks such as Fairtrade tea, coffee and hot chocolate.
“The Christian Aid quiz will be a fun game with Fairtrade prizes. Refreshments will be served. It is open to teams of four to six people of all ages. It is free, with donations to the relief and development work of Christian Aid.”
