Olympic cycling champion Sir Chris Hoy and charity Prostate Cancer UK have teamed up with M&S in Plymouth to encourage men to take ‘a brief check’ for prostate cancer.
The initiative comes as the NHS shows 5,036 men in the South West are diagnosed with prostate cancer each year, with 22 per cent of those diagnosed only when it is too late.
This means it is important to check for England’s most common cancer, especially as it is the only major cancer without a screening programme.
From today until the end of March, £4 from every pack of all M&S Autograph men’s underwear sold in M&S Plymouth will also be donated to Prostate Cancer UK, with QR codes urging men to make checks.
They are urged to use the charity’s Risk Checker - assessing the risk of getting prostate cancer. This tool has led to thousands more men getting early, life-changing diagnosis.
Sir Chris Hoy was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer in September 2023, without any symptoms. In the two months following Sir Chris going public about his diagnosis, 286,000 people used Prostate Cancer UK’s Risk Checker – 38,000 of whom had a family history of the disease, like Sir Chris.
He said: “As men, we know we can be pretty poor at putting our health to the top of our priorities and are reluctant to talk about it, but prostate cancer often has no symptoms. Therefore, one simple check, really can save lives. So, my ask to everyone is to spark a conversation and check, mate.”
Anyone concerned about prostate cancer can talk with specialist nurses on 0800 074 8383 or via the Prostate Cancer UK website, or via email, webchat or WhatsApp at prostatecanceruk.org/nurses
Access online and printed health information at prostatecanceruk.org/information. Speak to trained volunteers with experience of prostate cancer at prostatecanceruk.org/one-to-one