A teacher who loves singing has set up what is believed to be the first children’s community choir which starts on Tuesday (August 19).
There has been a chorus of support for the project in Tavistock Parish Centre on Tuesday evenings, with a full waiting list for six to 12-year-olds.
Jo Hodgkiss, of St Rumon’s Infants School, said: “Because of my involvement with school singing and choirs at St Rumon’s and previously at St Peter’s, I was aware of the interest and huge enjoyment for children singing together.
“I’m well-known for my love of singing – in the house and anywhere. The new choir is just for fun, but is full. However, I still welcome interest for when spaces arise.”
Details on Tavistock Youth Choir Facebook page.
