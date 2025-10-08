Two and three-year-olds in Devon can now get their free flu vaccination at a community pharmacy.
Flu is a common infection in babies and young people, with children under five having the highest hospital admission rates compared to other age groups.
All children aged two and three (on 31 August 2025) are eligible for a free flu vaccination.
Appointments are available across local pharmacies, as well as GP practices and community clinic drop-in centres.
This is part of a one-season trial that Devon pharmacies have opted to participate in.
The service aims to increase uptake of the vaccine among two and three-year-olds, who are ordinarily offered the vaccination through their general practice.
Older children are offered the vaccination at school.
The flu vaccine is usually given to children as a quick and painless spray up the nose, without the need for injection.
Those who cannot have porcine gelatine in medical products will be offered an injection instead.
Devon GP Dr Alex Degan, who is also primary care medical director at NHS Devon, said: “Flu can make young children seriously ill during the winter months, but the vaccine will offer the best protection from catching and spreading the virus.
“Vaccines are our best defence from winter illnesses and will help reduce the number of people needing hospital care.
“Flu can be very unpleasant for children and sometimes causes serious problems, such as pneumonia. Each winter in the UK, thousands of children who do not have a health condition need hospital care because of flu.
“Children can catch and spread flu easily. Vaccinating them also helps protect others who are at higher risk of getting seriously ill from flu, such as babies, pregnant women and older people.”
You can book an appointment via the NHS App, your local GP practice, online at www.nhs.uk/bookflu or www.nhs.uk/bookcovid, or by calling 119.
