Simba the therapy dog is playing a key role at his school where he is helping pupils learn what is right and wrong behaviour, writes Guy Boswell.
He is also a confidante for pupils when they have something on their minds they would rather not tell anyone else at Princetown Primary.
Emma Byrom, headteacher, said: ‘The children and I have long wanted a dog to join us and he was ideal because when I chose him he was so good with children. Children will often tell Simba things they won’t tell teachers or parents, which relieves their stress. We also use him as an example of good and bad behaviour in lessons.’
The labrador joins in everything the school does, including lunch time walks on the moor, camping trips and even the nativity play.
She said: ‘Simba is great for shy or worried children who won’t share their problems with anyone else but him.’
Jacob said: ‘We’ve wanted to have a dog in school for a long time and we said it on the school council. He makes school more fun and we can give him big cuddles any time and he’s always happy.’
Chloe, aged 10, said: ‘Simba is a handsome and clever dog. I love having him at school and makes it fun. I look forward to school because I can see him. He will lick my face when I’m sad. he looks after us all when we are sad and takes us to classes. Me and Harry play ball with him. He’s good at heading the ball.’
Harry said: ‘Simba understands me when I talk to him and that’s really good for me.’
April, who is new in school, said: ‘When I do breakfast and after school club, I talk to Simba and tell him what to do. He doesn’t alkways do what he is told, sometimes he’s naughty.
‘He’s good at listening which was really good when I first was new in school. I was a bit scared of taking to anyone. I didn’t know anyone.
‘But Simba made me happier and made me more confident to talk to the teachers and the children.
‘We got to know each other very well. I’m sure he understands me and knows when people need him.’
Lilly, aged eight, said: ‘Simba is good fun in school because he does stunts and tricks. He cheers me up when I’m having a bad day.
‘When I don’t want to talk to anyone, I know I can talk to Simba and he will always listen.
‘He can be gentle, when he is not running around and lets you stroke him, which makes me feel more calm and relaxed.’
Emma added: ‘The main thing is that he brings fun to the school generally and to learning. I’m here first with Simba in the morning to welcome everyone. But the children are more pleased to see him than me — I know my place in school.’