This is a quick and easy to make one-pan dish, that can feed as many or as few people as you want. And it’s sooooo rich and tasty.
The ingredients can also be super flexible, so feel free to add anything you’ve got laying around the fridge.
Quite simply, chop up raw chicken thighs (or breasts), chorizo (preferably raw/cooking version), red or white onions, courgettes, new potatoes, and broccoli and throw them in a big roasting tray.
Pour over some vegetable oil, season well, and toss it all around with your hands so it all gets a good coating of oil.
Cover with foil and place in the oven at around 180 to 200 degrees centigrade.
After 15 minutes, give it another stir / mix up. You should see all the delicious oils and colours coming from the chorizo and vegetables starting to add flavour to the chicken. Give it another 15 minutes (depending on quantity), then remove the foil.
At this point you can add a load of sweet chilli or another family favourite sauce and mix again. Pop back in the oven for another 15 minutes to caramelise all the ingredients together.
There you have it. Delicious. Simple. Affordable.