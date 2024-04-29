Okehampton is celebrating double World Gold at the Cheerleading Champions.
Two teams of cheerleaders from the town have walked away with not one but two team golds from the All Star Worlds in the US.
It was the first time any of the eight girls had competed at the championships at the World Disney resort in Orlando, Florida.
They fought off stiff competition in the cheerleading divisions which feature acrobatic stunts and tumbling routines rather than pom poms. They were the only teams from Devon to be selected to compete.
The six local girls from the South West Cheer team Annaliece Kiely, Alexandra Roby, Allyssia Colenutt, Evie Jones, Mimi Kiely and Brooke Hallett won the Dance division Youth Kick competition with an outstanding performance where they ‘Hit Zero’ landing every stunt without error.
The second team, Ministry of Beats, with Brooke Hallett, Poppy Scullion, Annaliece Kiely and Immy Spooncer won the AA senior level 3 Cheer competition. Brooke won double gold as the only cheerleader to take part in both competitions.
More than 1,663 teams entered the four-day competition which attracted over 24,000 athletes and 50,000 spectators from around the globe.
Brooke said: “It was incredible! There’s no feeling like it - being told you are world champions! I’m really proud of us all, and being a double champion! Our goal now is defending our titles and maybe even to try out for Team England too!”
“It was awesome and we made happy memories and new friends” said Evie Jones. “I would like the opportunity to return”.
A feeling echoed by Poppy Scullion who added: “I would love to go back next year and hopefully win another gold!”
The teams fundraised to be able to go to the championships, and received considerable support from Okehampton’s Rotary Club, Freemasons, Lions Club and United Charities as well as the Balsdon Trust.
Poppy Scullion said on behalf of all the girls that took part in the championships: “Thank you so much to all those that sponsored us, and came to our charity events. It meant a lot to come back with gold, and do our communities proud.”