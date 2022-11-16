Charity giving away free trees

The project are running four tree giveaways at various locations in Devon with the biggest of the events taking place at Devon Wildlife Trust’s Meeth Quarry nature reserve, near Hatherleigh. Entry is free and open to all. As well as being able to pick up a sapling to plant at home, visitors will also be able to join a guided walk where they’ll learn how to identify common trees and talk to a woodland creation adviser from the Woodland Trust about what support is available if they want to plant more trees. Staff and volunteers will also lead tours of the Meeth Quarry tree nursery which is helping Saving Devon’s Treescapes achieve its mission of planting half a million trees in Devon by 2025.