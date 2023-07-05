A VILLAGE community support project is appealing for volunteers to renew its pool of drivers to help vulnerable and housebound people. Drivers with some spare time on their hands are needed to carry out some essential tasks, such as collecting medical prescriptions in the Yelverton area. Ric Cheadle, of YelverCare, part of of Yelverton Community Projects, said: “If there are any people who feel they want help those with long-term conditions and reduced mobility, by driving occasionally, then please contact me and we can add them to our pool.” Ric Cheadle is on 07938348731 or [email protected]