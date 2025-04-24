A campaign group are hoping to change the inequality between cats and dogs when it comes to road traffic accidents.
The Road Traffic Act states drivers must stop and report incidents to the police when they have hit a dog when driving.
Cats Matter would like to see similar protections in place for cats.
A spokesperson for Cats Matter said: “It can't be right that drivers can legally hit a cat and leave them scared, alone, in pain, or worse, at the roadside. Since we brought in the mandatory microchipping of cats through the Cats Bill in the last Parliament, there is now no excuse for cats to be reported and identified at the vets if they’ve been hit.”