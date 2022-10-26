Charity bra bank at post office
Friday 4th November 2022 2:30 pm
GUNNISLAKE post office are putting a box in the post office for your unwanted bras.
By depositing used, new or surplus bras in the bra bank you can help to raise funds for breast cancer research. The charity Against Breast Cancer funds a research programme into the treatment and prevention of breast cancer, focusing particularly on secondary spread and survival after diagnosis.
The bras will also be used to help small businesses across Africa to sell them at affordable prices.
For more information or to order your own bra bank email: recycling @againstbreastcancer.org.uk or visit the online webpage at: againstbreastccancer.org.uk
