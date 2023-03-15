A NEW community network is forming as Caradon Community Network has been confirmed by Cornwall Council to be joining the Launceston network.
Cornwall currently has 19 community networks which are the main way Cornwall Council connects with communities and helps address important local issues. The number of community networks are being reduced, resulting in larger networks being formed.
It has been confirmed that the Caradon Community Network, which covers the eight parishes of Callington, Calstock, Linkinhorne, Pillaton, South Hill, St Dominick, St Ive and St Mellion, is now merging with Launceston.
The Caradon network consists of a Community Network Panel which includes Cornwall Councillors and representatives from town and parish councils within the area. The panel work together on issues such as highways, policing and the health service and allows partners to talk to one group and the panel can then disseminate that information out to the local population.
Cornwall Councillor and Parish Councillor Dorothy Kirk, who is a member of the Caradon Community Network Panel, is hopeful that councillors can work together in the best interests of their communities.
‘We’ll have to find common purpose and establish joint priorities’, said Dorothy.
‘It’s going to be more difficult than it was in the Caradon Network because we had a smaller area and had more in common.
‘We’ve got a degree of mutual understanding and sympathy already and fellow councillors in North Cornwall have been very supportive, but it will obviously present challenges which will have to be met. We will be sharing problems and trying to find resolutions. We’re all going to be looking out for our own people, it’s what we’re there for.’