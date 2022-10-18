Chagford drift sale sees strong prices for ponies
A CROWD came from far and wide to enjoy the Chagford Pony Drift Sale last Thursday and the sale was heralded a success by the organisers, with the overwhelming majority of the ponies selling.
Rendells of Chaford reported a much larger entry of ponies this year, as the annual event – the only drift sale remaining on Dartmoor – had 421 ponies entered in the ring. Wth 91 per cent of them selling, it seemed the annual drift sale had put the dark days of unwanted ponies, facing slaughter as they could not be kept on farms over the winter, firmly in the past.
A spokesperson for Rendells said: ‘The Chagford Pony Drift Sale 2022 was an amazing day and was enjoyed by all. Rendells would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the vendors, purchasers, hardworking staff, stock handlers and helpers. A special mention to Charlotte Faulkner and The Dartmoor Hill Pony Association who alongside of the Friends of The Dartmoor Hill Pony have worked tirelessly to develop the social media and promote the sale which is a major factor in the continued success of the sale so a special thank you to them. The auctioneers would also like to thank Devon Trading Standards and the Animal Health and Plant Health Agency for their guidance.’
The spokesperson added: ‘With a 91% clearance rate, the popularity of these versatile native ponies shows no sign of waning. There was a much larger entry of ponies with 421 penned and we have received positive feedback from both vendors and purchasers.
‘This year saw a tremendous crowd of people attend the sale. It was great to see so many new people as well as welcoming back some familiar faces too. There was interest from all over England including Cumbria, Essex, Kent and Northumberland to name but a few, as well as buyers from Wales and Ireland who were returning after some years away from the sale.’
Prices for individual equines nudged close to £1,500.
‘The sale started at a cracking pace with the first lot in the ring for Mr M. Warren making 950gns grossing at £997.50 just a shade under the £1,000. Mr A. Steed for the third consecutive year sold the top lot which was lot number 190, Hendawle Tear Drops. A five-month-old filly sired by Registered Quarter Horse Chubs Blue Jet selling to £1,785. Mr. Steed was also responsible for second priced top lot of the day which was Hendawle Miss Mona, A five-month-old filly, lot number 187 selling to £1417.50 by the same sire as above,’ said the Rendells spokeseperson.
