THERE is still time to take your seats to see Father Christmas on stage this Christmas.
Theatre Royal Plymouth presents and produces the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre and Pins and Needles production of Raymond Briggs’ Father Christmas, adapted by Pins and Needles, in The Drum as TRP’s 2023 festive children’s show.
Running until Sunday, December 31, this magical award-winning production is directed by Emma Earle and is based on the beloved picture book by Raymond Briggs. The gloriously festive production promises live music, adorable puppets, reindeers and of course, Father Christmas himself.
Join Santa as he awakes from a dream of sun, sea and sand – on his summer holidays – only to find it is the busiest day of the year: Christmas Eve. Watch as he prepares for his Christmas deliveries, feeds his reindeer and finally takes flight into the snowy night.
Liz King, executive director at TRP said: “We’re committed to building a festive offer at TRP, across all our stages, that deliver world-class theatre for all ages. We’re delighted to be producing and presenting the Lyric Hammersmith’s wonderful production in a brand-new replica of the much loved show that has been built by our talented team at TR2, our Production and Learning Centre.” Actor Nathan Masterson said: “I am incredibly excited to be a part of this magical production! I can’t wait to get started and I ho-ho-hope everyone enjoys the show!” Details: https://theatreroyal.com/whats-on/father-christmas/#book