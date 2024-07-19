One person was taken to hospital after emergency teams attended on Tavistock’s Abbey Bridge last night (Thursday).
Witnesses saw police, paramedics and a fire engine on the bridge at about 11pm.
A spokesperson for the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) said: "We were called at 9.30pm on Thursday 18 July to an incident in Tavistock. We sent a double-crewed land ambulance, an operations officer and a rapid response vehicle to the scene and conveyed one patient by land ambulance to Derriford Hospital."
Police confirmed that they were called out at 9pm “following concerns for a woman in the water”.
A spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended and she was brought safely out of the water. She was detained under Section 136 of the Mental Health Act and taken into the care of health professionals.”