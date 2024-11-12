A planning application for 14 homes at St Dominick in the Tamar Valley has been approved.
A tied vote led to a decision in favour of the application by chairman of the committee, Cllr for Liskeard Central Nick Craker.
It passed despite objections brought by the Cornwall councillor for the area Cllr Andrew Long and comprehensive public objections from local residents, as well as objections by the local parish council and consulted bodies.
Outline planning permission was granted for a similar development in 2019 but had since lapsed.
The application from Steve Wise to build the hybrid housing development in the Tamar Valley was discussed at the Cornwall Council east area planning committee meeting on Monday, October 28.
Cornwall councillor for Callington and St Dominick Cllr Andrew Long requested the matter be brought to the committee, supporting an objection by St Dominic Parish Council that the scheme did not accord with the Cornwall Local Plan as it is not affordable-housing led.
The hybrid format showed five open market and five affordable homes proposed under the full part of the application with four open market properties proposed under the outline part of the application.
Cllr Long said he believed the development was contrary to planning policies concerning sustainability, spatial strategy, housing mix, rural exception sites, best use of land, national environment and transport and accessibility.
He added the original application had seven affordable homes, while this new plan has only five – four one-bed and one two-bed.
“If we want a sustainable village and community, you must have young families coming in. One-bed bungalows don’t do that. They only target one section of the population,” he said.
Graham Wilkins, representing St Dominic Parish Council, said his council strongly disagreed with the planning officer that the development constitutes “rounding off” as the application would extend building into the open countryside.
“The village is characterised by having a generally older population. If we were to have further development then the affordable housing needs to specifically cater for families, which this clearly does not,” he said.
Councillor for Liskeard, Nick Craker who gave the casting vote said: “This was the first occasion I have been required to use my casting vote necessary to break the deadlock of a tied vote. I think that reflects how finely balanced the St Dominick application was.
“I often explain to people that planning policy is rarely black and white, it’s a mix of grey. The policies as they stand, and the planning history of the site weighed in favour of the application.
“We are all very aware of the Labour Government’s significant increase to Cornwall’s housing target. It is probably highly undeliverable, but will crank up housing applications across the county.
“When the Prime Minister himself says his government is “on the side of the builders not the blockers”, it is increasingly likely that councils will be overruled at appeal by the Government’s planning inspector.
“It’s going to be a very difficult time for planning committees, parish councils and local communities facing the realities of the new Labour policy.”