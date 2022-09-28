Last week, on Friday, Margaret Brown, 82, of Tavistock, came into the town for a Scrabble game in the library on Friday, but a parking machine had a note on from West Devon Borough Council explaining no cash payments were available temporarily, due to a fault and to phone the council to pay. Mrs Brown said: ‘Many of us got very frustrated trying to sort out paying and I gave up and put a note on my car explaining. It’s sidelining us because we’re older and less likely to have a smart phones.’