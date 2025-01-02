Cashless parking in West Devon is soon to make a slight change for the start of 2025.
West Devon Borough Council announced that they are swapping from RingGo to PayByPhone.
This means that you need to download a new app if you want to pay for parking through your phone.
The change has sparked some criticism online with one user saying “Why change? seems pointless to me.”
Another said: “Another nail in the coffin of the town centre. Not all people, especially the elderly, can cope with apps and paying by phone. I, for one, will no longer be able to park in the town car parks, as I deal in cash.”