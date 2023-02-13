Tavistock Rotary Club started a new programme this year to encourage local organisations to come up with their ideas on how best to support the youth in the community for the future.
Two awards have been created of £250 each for the best ideas from local clubs and organisations.
From the many organisations that entered, the two winners were the West Devon Explorer Scouts and Tavistock Hockey Club.
Their awards were recently presented by Martin Webb, this year’s Tavistock Rotary president at the Bedford Hotel.
The West Devon Explorers are working on ideas with low cost technology solutions to help train youngsters in developing skills and problem solving.
Tavistock Hockey Club has been expanding its junior section and expect to see membership top 100 this year!
This provides a great opportunity for developing skills and socially activity, particularly post covid. They will use their award for extra equipment to cope with the influx of new members.
Based on the interest and success of this competition and the value it can bring in developing the younger generation, Tavistock Rotary Club hopes to hold this as an annual event.