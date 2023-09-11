A THRILLING bike demonstration by young people, live DJs and music, a street food festival and a musicals-themed procession will be among the highlights of a weekend of postponed carnival fun next weekend organised by Tavistock Lions Club.
The weekend of excitement is definitely still going ahead on Saturday and Sunday, September 23 and 24, with an improved weather forecast, after the storm which caused its postponement from July.
First on Saturday will be Tavistock Youth Cafe with its Tavitrails Autumn Jam on the bike track next to the Meadows, on Plymouth Road, with bike competitions, live DJs and music from Horce Divorce and a barbecue.
The day starts at midday with an entrance fee of £2 per person and £5 for a family of four and over. All the money raised will go towards keeping the bike track open. Second, on Saturday, will be a street food festival in Bedford Square, starting at 5pm. This will be a chance to sample seafood, Mediterranean, Jamaican ‘posh’ hotdogs and more. There will also be music and drinks.
To complete the weekend, the Lions will be staging its rescheduled carnival procession on Sunday. Joining the procession will be the City of Plymouth Pipe Band and Reel Steel, while the Stannary Brass Band will be playing for spectators. A Lions spokesman said: “The procession was postponed due to concerns about health and safety from the bad weather. Fortunately, most people understood the reasons for the decision to postpone. So, the Lions Club is delighted the event will be going ahead with the support of almost everyone that had agreed to take part back in July.”
The procession is scheduled to set off at 4pm on Sunday, with floats expected on the theme of ‘The Sounds of Musicals’ from the Wizard of Oz and Carousel to Les Miserables and Hamilton and even the Lion King. Anyone, be they organisation or school who is not already involved and would like to participate, is asked to email activitie[email protected] or call 0345 833 4807 for an entry pack.