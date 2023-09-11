To complete the weekend, the Lions will be staging its rescheduled carnival procession on Sunday. Joining the procession will be the City of Plymouth Pipe Band and Reel Steel, while the Stannary Brass Band will be playing for spectators. A Lions spokesman said: “The procession was postponed due to concerns about health and safety from the bad weather. Fortunately, most people understood the reasons for the decision to postpone. So, the Lions Club is delighted the event will be going ahead with the support of almost everyone that had agreed to take part back in July.”