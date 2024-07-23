Hundreds of people lined the streets of Tavistock last Sunday (July 21) for one of the best Lions’ carnival processions ever.

The streets were packed with crowds enjoying a colourful energetic spectacle of floats, dancers, steam engines, bands and walkers from community groups, schools, the emergency services, companies. The procession theme’s animation fired the imagination helping Tavistock Lions raise £2,500 for its support of community groups.

Lions spokesman Steve Grummitt said: “It was one of the best weeks we’ve ever had. We’ll probably move it to the Sunday for the future. It was a trial and it worked really well.”

Whitchurch Scouts' dragon sculpture breathing steam on top of their steam engine float. (Tindle)

The winning entries in the carnival process win were: Best in procession – St.Peter’s & St. Rumon’s; schools winner – St.Peter’s & St. Rumon’s; decorated float or group of vehicles, winners – Whitchurch Scouts; walking class winner – Transition Tavistock; walking class two winner – LT Taekwondo; walking class three winner – Southern Troopers. Fun Day Dog Show (sponsored by Ron’s Pets): Best in breed classes – Bonnie with owner Chris; reserve – Bryn with owner Isobel; best in novelty classes – Belle with owner Tracy; reserve – Lilly with owner Kirsty. Pavement Artists Competition (sponsored by Tavistock Times Gazette and KW Chartered Surveyors): Under-five: winner – Lucas Ball, second – Jaxon West, third – Hazel Waller; five to eight years: winner - Flo Cusack, second – Connie Halett, third - Louisa Sandell; nine and over winner – Elsia Kellaway, second – Evie Ann, third Grace Jones; adults winner – Dibeh Alaoui, second – Helen Bowyer, third - Paula Smith. Traders’ Skittles Competition at the Stannary Arms: winners Stannary Arms.

Environmental group Transition Tavistock dressed as animals under threat with costumes designed by a young student. (Tindle)
Tropical cheer and colour at Tavistock Carnival procession. (Tindle)
The Ukrainian community say thank you to the town for helping them feel part of the community. (Tindle)
Tavistock Rugby Club draw laughing crowds to their amusing giant fancy dress birds in Bedford Square in the procession. (Tindle)
Southern Troopers – fundraisers for Children's Hospice South West at Tavistock Carnival. (Tindle)

Polished to perfection – a vintage car with a proud couple and their pet dog adds class to Tavistock Carnival procession.. (Tinde)

    Bere Alston Carnival Queen Ruby, ten, and princess Amber, seven, bring regality to the proceedings. (Tindle)
    Tavistock Primary School staff, parents and pupils add an exotic atmosphere to the procession. (Tindle)
    Pretty in red – a youngster with dramatic headdress makes an impact (Tindle)
    The Ukrainian community applaud a dressed-up classic car at Tavistock Carnival. (Tindle)

    Bere Alston Carnival Queen Ruby and Princess Amber applauded by the crowds in Bedford Square. (Tindle)
    Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse helping raise an impressive total of cash from carnival spectators for the Lions’ community projects. (Submitted)
    Whitchurch Scouts in costume. (Steve Grummitt)
    Tavistock Musical Theatre Company dressed up as camels as they got into costume for their Aladdin pantomime, taking place later this year. (Submitted)
    Classic style in a vintage car as part of Tavistock Carnival procession. (Steve Grummitt)