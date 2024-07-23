The winning entries in the carnival process win were: Best in procession – St.Peter’s & St. Rumon’s; schools winner – St.Peter’s & St. Rumon’s; decorated float or group of vehicles, winners – Whitchurch Scouts; walking class winner – Transition Tavistock; walking class two winner – LT Taekwondo; walking class three winner – Southern Troopers. Fun Day Dog Show (sponsored by Ron’s Pets): Best in breed classes – Bonnie with owner Chris; reserve – Bryn with owner Isobel; best in novelty classes – Belle with owner Tracy; reserve – Lilly with owner Kirsty. Pavement Artists Competition (sponsored by Tavistock Times Gazette and KW Chartered Surveyors): Under-five: winner – Lucas Ball, second – Jaxon West, third – Hazel Waller; five to eight years: winner - Flo Cusack, second – Connie Halett, third - Louisa Sandell; nine and over winner – Elsia Kellaway, second – Evie Ann, third Grace Jones; adults winner – Dibeh Alaoui, second – Helen Bowyer, third - Paula Smith. Traders’ Skittles Competition at the Stannary Arms: winners Stannary Arms.