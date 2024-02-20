Her involvement with the project began when one of the national park team got in touch as they were keen to bring people living with dementia into the park as part of the Enliven Project. With her experience with Cycling Without Age, where people are taken out on specially adapted ‘trishaw’ bikes, Lynn knew it would be possible and helped to coordinate a trishaw cycling event at the Burrator Arboretum where 20 older people were taken on the ride of their life in the beautiful setting.