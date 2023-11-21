However, West Devon Borough Council's short stay car park charges are not being hiked.
The move, yet to be ratified by the full council, was agreed at this week’s West Devon Borough Council Hub Committee meeting. The council says the limited rise will be ‘competitive’ and allow short term parking tariffs to remain at 2021 levels.
The frozen short stay tariffs are aimed at helping reduce any potential impact on shops and other businesses by not hitting shoppers too hard in the pocket during the cost of living crisis.
Four-hours tariffs will increase from £2 to £3 in Bedford Car Park, while a new maximum stay of six hours is set to be introduced to Abbey Car Park for £4, at the request of residents.
All day parking in Bedford and Brook Street car parks will rise from £4 to £5 and in Riverside Car Park from £2.50 to £3.
Cllr Adam Bridgewater, West Devon Borough Council’s Lead Member for People and Community, said: “Nobody ever wants to make the decision to raise car parking prices at any time. We have consciously kept parking prices frozen during the exceptionally challenging financial period. The reality is we have to deliver our services and make sure the council can operate now, and in the future. We have to find the best way to do that, with the least impact as possible to our residents. By increasing the long stay car parks tariffs, but still at a very competitive price compared to other areas, we can provide income for the long term, whilst still keeping the short stay car parking at the same price. This means less of an impact on our local businesses, economy and local shoppers. It’s the best we can do in a really tough situation.”