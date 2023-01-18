She said that Tavistock BID is launching a campaign aimed at stopping the plan before any further public money is spent on developing it. More details about the Stop the Meters campaign will be published on Tavistock BID’s website on Monday. Tavistock county councillor Debo Sellis opposed the move by her authority back in 2010 and has been fighting it behind the scenes. She said she wanted West Devon Borough Council, Tavistock Town Council and Tavistock BID involved in any decision that County Hall took, because it would impact on them all, as the town and borough council also run car parks.