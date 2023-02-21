Calstock Youth Club has set another date this Friday night – after its trial session last Friday afternoon was declared a great success.
Volunteer youth leaders Lara Kramer and Susan Moores want to provide activities and a place to hang out for young people in the village.
They held a trial 'Youth Day' from 1pm-5pm last Friday at Calstock Village Hall as a test for their idea of setting up a regular youth club.
It was aimed at youngsters from eight to 16, and Lara was particularly encouraged by the number of teenagers who turned out.
'It went really well,' said Lara. 'We had 20 young people of the full age range, between eight and 16, and lots of interaction and they were really keen we on the idea of coming again, so we are putting on the next session this Friday.
'We had that in mind when we held the trial, but we wanted to see how many people turned up first. We had both age groups but we were quite surprised to see how many teenagers turned up - there were slightly more than a third, about 40 per cent, of 12 to 16 year olds. We thought maybe they would think they were too cool for it, but actually we got a good turnout and it was really nice to see them.'
Lara and Susan now plan to hold the youth club this Friday evening, and on the last Friday evening in March and April on a trial basis.
This Friday, the eight to 11 year olds will be welcomed from 6.30pm-8pm while the 12 to 16-year-olds will have their turn from 8-9.30pm.
They plan both activities - such as circus skills and cooking - as well as providing a place for youngsters just to hang out.
They are applying for funding from Calstock Parish Council to help them with start up costs.
The main expense will be hiring the hall, which is currently being offered to them at a reduced rate by the village hall, itself a charity.