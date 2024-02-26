Building at the former Bridge View Nurseries site in Calstock has stopped with only some of the new houses constructed. The developer, Construction Partners Ltd, has told Cornwall Council that it cannot afford to build the affordable homes that were a condition of the planning approval. It has blamed the local authority’s planning department for delays, stating that it has had conflicting advice from different planning officers about how to go about amending the affordable housing provision. Construction Partners also says that it had found a partner organisation to take the affordable houses forward but that Cornwall Council “rejected its choice of housing association provider”, and that no others had responded.