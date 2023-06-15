CALSTOCK is set to feature in the first episode of Season 4 of The Great British Dig which premieres tonight.
The episode will explore Calstock's very own Roman Fort which was discovered in 2007 by a team led by Dr Chris Smart, from the University's Department of Archaeology and History, while carrying out geophysical surveys of the area to look for signs of a medieval silver mining industry.
Dr Smart has since led a programme of funded research digs at Calstock, which have mapped out the scale of the fort and many of the buildings within it. For the programme, he acted as an expert guide, directing the team as to where they should dig their trenches.
In the first episode of the new series, which will be broadcast tonight (Thursday June 15) at 9pm on More4, archaeologist Dr Chloe Duckworth, from Newcastle University, and The Great British Dig team joined Dr Smart on the site. Together with volunteers from Calstock village, they set about investigating some of the features that showed up on the 2007 geophysical survey of the site, including a road that appears to lead into the fort and could have connected it to the rest of Cornwall, as well as some mysterious black patches.