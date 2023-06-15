In the first episode of the new series, which will be broadcast tonight (Thursday June 15) at 9pm on More4, archaeologist Dr Chloe Duckworth, from Newcastle University, and The Great British Dig team joined Dr Smart on the site. Together with volunteers from Calstock village, they set about investigating some of the features that showed up on the 2007 geophysical survey of the site, including a road that appears to lead into the fort and could have connected it to the rest of Cornwall, as well as some mysterious black patches.