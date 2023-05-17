IT WAS full steam ahead for the Calstock-in-Bloom team last week as they got busy at Calstock Train Station gearing up for this year’s Britain in Bloom competition.
Some of the team were out making the most of the sunnier weather clearing and planting, in a bid to brighten up the station platform.
Colin Bates, chair of the Calstock-in-Bloom Committee, said: ‘We’ve adopted the station.
‘GWR has kindly given us a grant as part of their Station Adoption Scheme. They’ve even installed a water butt for us to help maintain the plants over the coming months.
‘Today (May 17) we’ve focused on clearing the steps area and we’ve planted rambling roses, honeysuckles and lily of the valley.
‘We also plan to put in spring flowers such as daffodils and primroses in the bank.’
Colin expressed gratitude to GWR for providing the group with the grant and also some GWR equipment such as sun hats, suncream and metal water bottles as a symbiotic gesture.
GWR has also provided the team with a noticeboard to keep the community up-to-date with what the team are doing.
‘Without their support for community based projects we wouldn’t be able to do it,’ said Colin.
The team have plans to be at the station for one more session where they’ll be installing a trough of flowers under the station sign and another one at the bottom of the ramp heading into the station. The team are looking forward to this year’s Britain in Bloom and are keen to get the whole community involved.
Colin said: ‘We’re keen for people to help brighten up the village. It’s not about the judging, it’s about having pride in where you live and doing your little bit.
‘Even if you have a spare hour, it all helps.’
Once completed at the station, the team will turn their green fingers to the centre of the village.
‘We know which plants are going in every bed now’, said Colin.
‘We have an overall plan that we didn’t have last year.’