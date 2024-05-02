THE CHILDREN of Calstock Community Primary School have been celebrating receiving the trophy crowning their school as top of the class in teaching geography.
The school was also presented with the award certificate and £5,000 for winning the education charity PTI’s (formerly the Prince’s Teaching Institute) Primary Impact Award, with judges praising the ‘sheer passion’ with which the subject is taught.
The school’s staff won for innovating and improving geography teaching across the school and other schools in the Calstock and Stoke Climsland Federation of which they are part. The awards team visited the school last week to make the presentation.
Ben Towe, school executive headteacher, said: “Receiving the award has been a wonderful achievement for our school. Most importantly, it has shone a spotlight on the dedication, passion and innovation of our children and teachers, proving excellence knows no boundaries, and inspiration exists in the smallest communities.”