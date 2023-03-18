A CALSTOCK road is due to be closed next month for roadworks.
Church Street and Church Hill, Calstock will be closed from April 10 to April 11 from 7.30am until 5.30pm.
The road closure order has been approved by
Cornwall Council. The approved works will involve tree drilling between Providence House and Lych Gate.
A diversion route will be in place.
For a link to the map visit: https://one.network/?tm=132879025.
For more information about roadworks in the local area visit: https://www.cornwall.gov.uk/transport-parking-and-streets/roads-highways-and-pavements/roadworks/.