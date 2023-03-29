A ROAD closure in Calstock has been approved for next month.
The road to be closed will be the road from the junction north of Sandways Farm to Sand Lane, Calstock.
The road will be closed from May 6 at 4pm until May 8 at 8am.
Network Rail are responsible for these works.
A diversion route will be in place.
To view a map and associated documents, visit: https://one.network/?tm=133528802.
For more information about Cornwall roadworks visit: https://www.cornwall.gov.uk/transport-parking-and-streets/roads-highways-and-pavements/roadworks/.