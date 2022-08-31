Calstock residents wage war on litter

He added: ‘I’ve been here for the best part of 30 years, it’s become more of a problem as time’s gone on, especially in the last year or two. Now it’s everywhere. It just takes two days and glass and plastic bottles, cans, plastic food containers, wet wipes and fast food wrappings are back — as soon as you clear it up it returns. An aluminium can takes 200 years to biodegrade. My wife and I know of a lady who lives slightly down the hill from us who we see litter picking too. I think its’s both some people’s laziness (on foot and in cars) and a lack of bins in the area, I only know of one in the churchyard. It’s even worse down in the village on the playing field by the qauy with broken glass and other bits.’