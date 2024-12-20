A festive design by a pupil from Calstock Primary School has been chosen to adorn the Christmas cards of South East Cornwall MP Anna Gelderd.
The MP visited the school at its location overlooking the village and river Tamar to meet the pupils and present them with their prizes and certificates.
Ms Gelderd announced the competition in November asking children of primary school age within her constituency to send in their designs for her first-ever official Christmas card as a member of parliament.
The theme for the competition for her first card was ‘home’ and the MP was looking for designs that remind the children of the things that make them feel ‘at home’ at Christmas.
She said that the winning design by Calstock pupil Angelina truly stood out among the many entries she had had.
Ms Gelderd explained: “In my first Christmas as the MP for South East Cornwall, I wanted to establish a tradition that would resonate with the children in our communities who make this season special.
“I was delighted to receive numerous entries and reviewing them brought some festive spirit to my busy days in Westminster. Choosing a single winner was very hard, but with this year's theme of 'home', Angelina's design stood out.
“Hosting this competition has been a joyful experience, and I look forward to seeing more creative designs from our talented youngsters in the years to come."
The quality of the designs was so high and the choice of a winner so tough that the MP decided to showcase more of the children’s artwork by featuring three extra designs on the inside of the card as well.
Calstock CP School headteacher Ben Towe said: “We were delighted to welcome MP Anna Gelderd to Calstock Primary School to share the exciting news that Angelina, in Year 6, had won Anna's Christmas card design competition.
“Anna presented Angelina and the school with commemorative certificates to recognise this achievement. She then spent some time with the children and answered their questions. We all enjoyed Anna's visit and look forward to welcoming her back to our school in the future or seeing her in Parliament, when we visit London next year.”
Angelina’s teacher Donna Kilpin said: “I would like to say how proud we all are of Angelina and how great it is for her talent in art to be recognised and for her work to go out into the world beyond Calstock.”
Angelina, who received a framed certificate for winning the MP’s competition and a £10 gift voucher, said: “I didn't recognise Anna when she first walked into our classroom but when she said about the competition, I realised what was going on! It was lovely to win even though I felt a bit shy.”
Ms Gelderd added: “It was a pleasure to meet Angelina, her classmates and their wonderful teachers in person to offer my congratulations.
“Special thanks to Mrs Kilpin and Mr Towe for getting so many brilliant designs from the school and making this event so special!”