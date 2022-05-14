Calstock Parish council strives to secure Delaware Outdoor Education Centre

Calstock Parish Council has confirmed its intention to bid to secure the Delaware Outdoor Education Centre, following Cornwall Council’s recent decision to cease its ownership and operation of all outdoor activity centres across the county.

Cornwall Council’s Cabinet announced on March 24 that, in light of funding cuts, it would end its operation of all outdoor activity centres in the county by July 31, with a view to sell them off should no alternative use be found for them.

At their most recent council meeting, Calstock parish councillors agreed unanimously to fight to acquire the Delaware centre for the benefit of local community, which has grown significantly in the last decade by invoking a provision in the Localism Act 2011 which enables town and parish councils to nominate local land or buildings to be included in a list of assets of community value. However, for an asset to be listed, it must be demonstrated that its main use now or in the recent past contributes to interests, recreation and wellbeing of local community and that this will continue. The centre in the Calstock parish, situated on Delaware Road, is still actively being used by local schools.

The parish council, who fear the land will be redeveloped to build housing should they not bid for their right to it, will be submitting a written expression of interest to Cornwall Council, outlining how and why those who live in the parish will benefit from it.

Cornwall councillor Cllr Dorothy Kirk, who is spearheading the collective effort to secure the land by working with a local area link officer from Cornwall Council, said: ‘I have been told that Cornwall Housing has targeted this land to build affordable housing but this land is a community asset and in reality, the area cannot cope with any more housing as we do not have enough amenities. The problem with affordable housing is that it’s not at all affordable and those utilising it never own the full equity. Acquiring this land would ensure the parish has an open breathing space for so many instead of more housing, more cars, and the associated concerns with air quality. It should remain for public use; I’d love to see a community centre run by the local community group in St Ann’s Chapel.’

Whilst other councillors were in agreement, some raised concerns at the financial viability of running the entirety of the site. Cllr John Wells said at the meeting: ‘If alternative use is not accepted by the end of July then the land will likely be put to open market development. We must get this expression of interest submitted, outlining how we will use this land otherwise it’s all up for grabs.