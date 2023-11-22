CALSTOCK Parish Council has requested a precept of £333,500 for 2024/2025, which is over £70,000 more than the current year’s precept.
The parish council agreed to raise its precept – the portion of council tax decided by the parish council that goes to funding facilities in the parish – by 15.5%.
The increase equates to a rise of £1.56 a month for a Band D property.
After careful consideration of their budgets, Calstock Parish Council has requested the precept of £333,500 which was unanimously supported by councillors at last week’s full council meeting held on November 14.
Mark Warwick, chair of the Finance and General Purposes Committee said: “The Finance and General Purposes Committee spent two hours scrutinising the budget.
“It’s quite a big precept increase but we’ve tried to predict next year to the best of our ability.
“We looked thoroughly at our costs and expected spend for next year and have kept the precept as low as possible, which means those in a Band D property will be spending under £11 per month on local services”.
The acting clerk, Clare Bullimore, added: “We have budgeted for services that are important to local people. These include our cemeteries, play parks, playing fields and footpaths.
“We also have four car parks that we are responsible for, two sets of public toilets and numerous salt bins and dog bins.
“We are also introducing environmental projects into our work and supporting local community groups as much as possible. “