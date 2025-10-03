Calstock Parish Council is looking for a new councillor after the resignation of Liberal Democrat Cllr Andrew Brown.
Cllr Brown represented the Harrowbarrow ward and the process has started to find a replacement.
An election can be called if ten electors from the ward contact Calstock Parish Council in writing before October 24, to take place by December 31. If no election is called, the vacancy will be filled by co-option, .
A spokesperson for the parish council said: “We would like to thank Andrew for his input, especially his commitment to our environmental work. We hope to continue to work with him on the Environment and Climate Emergency Committee where his input as a community member will be much valued.”
