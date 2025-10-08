Take a break for your health’s sake
WORLD Mental Health Day is marked every year on October 10 and is a reminder to us all of the importance of good mental health.
In today’s era of instant news at your fingertips, and access to ever-changing events here in the UK and across the world, it’s no wonder that we may feel wrought with feelings of anxiety, hopelessness and overwhelm.
At the Mental Health Foundation, we recognise the value of access to information in a more connected world. But it is also important that we know when to take a break from rolling news cycles and late-night doomscrolling on social media in order to protect our mental health.
The Mental Health Foundation have created tips and resources specifically to support those feelings of overwhelm, when engaging with bad news all gets a bit too much, which can be found on our website: mentalhealth.org.uk/WorldMentalHealthDay
Alexa Knight
Mental Health Foundation
